Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

“CMC’s F1Q17 earnings fell notably short of both our and consensus estimates driven principally by disappointing Mill results. While mgmt was positive on overall market trends for FY17 boosted by expectations for rising construction activity, mgmt warned that F2Q will be hit by normal seasonal weakness and Fab margin pressure is expected to persist. Reiterate Hold. Earnings Fall Short of Expectations: CMC reported adjusted F1Q17 EPS of $0.11, which was short of our $0.15 forecast and consensus of $0.16. Relative to our forecast, revenues were marginally weaker (-0.4%) while gross margins of 15.1% fell -99bps short, which translated to lower gross profits of $162M (-$11M).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMC. Clarkson Capital downgraded Commercial Metals Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Commercial Metals Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Commercial Metals Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) traded down 1.69% on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 2,536,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter. Commercial Metals Company had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Commercial Metals Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

In other news, VP Adam B. Batchelor sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $109,427.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $445,125.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Massaro sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $49,678.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 14.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 65.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 261,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company by 206.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

