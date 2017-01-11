CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CLCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops molecule for the treatment of migraine headaches. The company’s product candidate consists of oral Lasmiditan for the treatment of migraine headache and intravenous lasmiditan for treatment of headache pain, which are in different clinical trial. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $57.00 target price on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays PLC began coverage on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CLCD) traded down 4.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,049 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $645.70 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Mathers sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $52,239.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,970.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernice Kuca sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $27,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a Phase III clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a small molecule for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Its product candidates address the needs of migraine patients, including those with cardiovascular risk factors or stable cardiovascular disease and those dissatisfied with existing therapies.

