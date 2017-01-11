Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Position Cut by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Colony Starwood Homes were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 14.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 132,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 33.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 23,965.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Starwood Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Colony Starwood Homes by 31.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded down 0.42% on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,076 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. Colony Starwood Homes has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s market capitalization is $2.90 billion.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm earned $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Colony Starwood Homes had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Starwood Homes will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Colony Starwood Homes’s payout ratio is -59.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Starwood Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wood & Company cut Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Colony Starwood Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: single-family rental (SFRs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in residential properties, and non-performing residential mortgage loans (NPLs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in NPLs.

