Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Wedbush currently has $70.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $63.32 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.55% on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,151 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company earned $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,394,147 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,140,441,000 after buying an additional 504,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 45.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,864,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,480,458,000 after buying an additional 8,041,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,625,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $745,504,000 after buying an additional 222,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,571,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $776,805,000 after buying an additional 2,362,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,193,191 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $534,027,000 after buying an additional 2,499,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

