Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $60.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,377,133 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.33. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 11.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 20,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,519.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the third quarter valued at $618,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 10.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the third quarter valued at $5,930,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

