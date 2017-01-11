Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Off Wall Street reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96 and a beta of 0.84. Cogent Communications Holdings has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business earned $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $189,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 113.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 306.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

