Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays PLC

Equities research analysts at Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCE. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) opened at 31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s payout ratio is 31.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the second quarter worth about $11,249,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 31.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc during the second quarter worth about $345,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

