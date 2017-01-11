Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $800,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 0.13% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. 10,699,446 shares of the company traded hands. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser bought 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $599,051.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $200,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at $790,411.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

