Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at CLSA dropped their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Monday. CLSA analyst R. Rutschow now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. CLSA also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business earned $585 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/clsa-comments-on-nasdaq-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-ndaq/1147282.html.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) opened at 67.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,934,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,133,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,586,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 350,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,139,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after buying an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/clsa-comments-on-nasdaq-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-ndaq/1147282.html.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Robert Greifeld sold 45,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,889,900.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,587,315.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq), formerly The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services across approximately six continents. The Company manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Listing Services, Information Services and Technology Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.