Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.03) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBG. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.24) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.46) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($19.69) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Close Brothers Group plc from GBX 1,500 ($18.24) to GBX 1,575 ($19.15) and gave the stock a overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,481.11 ($18.01).
Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) opened at 1457.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,409.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,328.82. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.15 billion. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,494.00.
Close Brothers Group plc Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.
