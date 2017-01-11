Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox Company (The) were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Clorox Company (The) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 13.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,371,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,043,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 210,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 14.3% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.27. 246,238 shares of the stock were exchanged. Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $140.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 250.82%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Company will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Clorox Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 64.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox Company (The) from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $574,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

