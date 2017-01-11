Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded down 2.59% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 162,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $193.54 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/clearside-biomedical-inc-clsd-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1148659.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,764.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.