Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) traded down 3.10% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. 73,868 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm earned $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $482,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Clearfield by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 372,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Clearfield by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 312,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, including Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, and Clearview xPAK; Connectivity and Optical Components, including Cable-to-Cable Deployment and Optical Components; FieldSmart, including FieldSmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System, FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery; FieldShield; CraftSmart, and Cable Assemblies.

