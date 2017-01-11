Citigroup Inc. Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) traded down 5.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,151 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 405.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 113.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of enzymes segment. This segment also includes research and development, and bulk rHuPH20 manufacturing activities conducted under its collaborative agreements with third parties, and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

