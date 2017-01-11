Citigroup Inc. (C) Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.21 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.49.

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded down 1.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. 13,541,226 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

