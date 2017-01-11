Citadel Advisors LLC Has $12,156,000 Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after buying an additional 354,512 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 106,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,275 shares. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company earned $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners G sold 4,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $71,793,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

