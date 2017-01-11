Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Stake Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,320,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 57.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. 329,770 shares of the stock traded hands. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $79.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cincinnati Financial Corporation had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.36%.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director David P. Osborn acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.44 per share, with a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,191.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald J. Doyle, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $230,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance marketed through independent insurance agencies in over 40 states. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance and Investments.

