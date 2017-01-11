Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Theodore H. Torbeck sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $947,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 11.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 13.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) opened at 22.80 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $958.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.33. The business earned $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.03 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment provides products and services, such as high-speed Internet, data transport local voice, long distance, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), video and other services.

