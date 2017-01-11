CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 9,812 Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 124.7% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company by 1,925.2% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 4.51% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 8,419,545 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $65.46.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Vetr raised shares of Merck & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Merck & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

In related news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 85,523 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $5,133,090.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

