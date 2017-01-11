CIBC Cuts Primero Mining Corp (P) Price Target to C$1.50

Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on P. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Primero Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Primero Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Primero Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.21.

Shares of Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) remained flat at $1.06 during trading on Wednesday. 232,186 shares of the company were exchanged. Primero Mining Corp has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $199.58 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Primero Mining Corp Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

