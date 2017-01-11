CI Financial Corp (CIX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$26.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of CI Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of CI Financial Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CI Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.80.

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) opened at 28.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/ci-financial-corp-cix-rating-lowered-to-underperform-at-royal-bank-of-canada/1147304.html.

CI Financial Corp Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.