Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) PT Raised to C$8.25

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHR. TD Securities set a C$7.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) opened at 7.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $900.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc is a holding company. The Company has various aviation interests, including Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz) and Voyageur Aviation Corp. (Voyageur). Jazz operates the regional airline. Through Jazz’s operations, the Company provides part of Air Canada’s domestic and transborder regional network to approximately 60 destinations in Canada and over 10 destinations in the United States.

