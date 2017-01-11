Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,599,200.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) major shareholder Bruce Bainum sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $2,599,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bruce Bainum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Bruce Bainum sold 103,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $5,584,660.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) traded down 0.64% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 211,873 shares. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.77 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Choice Hotels International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc (Choice) is a hotel franchisor. The Company operates in two segments: hotel franchising business and SkyTouch Technology (SkyTouch). It operates approximately 6,420 hotels open and over 720 hotels under construction, representing approximately 507,480 rooms open and over 58,130 rooms under construction, awaiting conversion or approved for development in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 35 countries and territories outside the United States.

