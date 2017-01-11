Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Buckingham Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Buckingham Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $547.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $564.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $387.77 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded down 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,580 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $352.96 and a 1-year high of $542.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.94%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

