Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $370.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $437.11 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 414.48 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $542.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-rating-increased-to-neutral-at-wedbush/1147886.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 796,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,212,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,358,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

