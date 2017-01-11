Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 228.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 406.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,595 shares. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $103.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,495 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $255,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 11,376 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,126,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

