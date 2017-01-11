Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Oshkosh Corporation worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 76.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 577,664 shares. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Oshkosh Corporation had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Oshkosh Corporation’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Oshkosh Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Oshkosh Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh Corporation from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Oshkosh Corporation news, Director Richard G. Sim sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen R. Moynihan sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $836,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

