Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 61.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) traded up 1.52% on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 126,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post $4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/chicago-equity-partners-llc-increases-position-in-marriot-vacations-worldwide-corporation-vac/1148491.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.