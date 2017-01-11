Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3,049,000 Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $7,931,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 2.510% on Wednesday, reaching $219.645. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,957 shares. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.641 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company earned $663.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 52.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.35.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 69,763 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997,649.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,908,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Reyes sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.32, for a total value of $12,979,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

