Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Time Warner by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,971 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Time Warner during the third quarter valued at $79,443,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Time Warner by 0.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Time Warner by 4.3% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Time Warner by 3.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.66. 4,581,512 shares of the stock traded hands. Time Warner Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $97.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. Time Warner had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business earned $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on TWX. Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brean Capital lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of Time Warner from $104.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Time Warner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.58.

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

