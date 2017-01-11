Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Astec Industries worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,305 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm earned $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider John J. Irvine III sold 3,221 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $207,786.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Bremmer sold 1,699 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $113,714.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Company’s products are used in each phase of road building, from quarrying and crushing the aggregate to application of the road surface.

