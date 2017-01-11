Chardan Capital Increases Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) Price Target to $76.00

Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) opened at 69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Nice Systems has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. Nice Systems had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nice Systems will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/chardan-capital-increases-nice-systems-ltd-nice-price-target-to-76-00/1147813.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nice Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Nice Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nice Systems by 95.0% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Nice Systems by 117.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Nice Systems by 39.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nice Systems

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Systems Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice Systems Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.