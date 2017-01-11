Chardan Capital Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Price Target to $97.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $69.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Jefferies Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at 44.71 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.84 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 1,041.16%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($4.80) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Akshay Vaishnaw sold 29,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,312,133.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi). It is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate strategy for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses in three Strategic Therapeutic Areas (STArs): Genetic Medicines; Cardio-Metabolic Disease, and Hepatic Infectious Disease.

