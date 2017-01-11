CGG (CGG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGG (NYSE:CGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CGG operates as a Geoscience company. It provides geophysical services and software products and manufactures geophysical equipment. The Company primarily operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the former Soviet Union, and Africa. CGG is based in France. “

CGG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CGG in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on CGG in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

CGG (NYSE:CGG) traded down 5.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,892 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. CGG has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company’s market cap is $264.05 million.

About CGG

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

