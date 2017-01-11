Celgene Corporation (CELG) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0-13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.23 billion.Celgene Corporation also updated its FY16 guidance to $5.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr lowered Celgene Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $131.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.31.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 119.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36. Celgene Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celgene Corporation will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 800,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $2,159,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in Celgene Corporation by 238.0% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celgene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $201,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Celgene Corporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Celgene Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celgene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $316,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

