CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CBOE Holdings shares have underperformed the growth for the Zacks categorized Securities Exchanges industry, in a year’s time. However, we see potential upside for the stock in the near term. Estimates have been increasing lately ahead of its fourth-quarter 2016 earnings release. Notably, the company witnessed rise in total average daily volume (ADV) for Dec 2016 as well as 2016. The company remains focused on expansion of its proprietary product offering while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the proposed acquisition of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it will expand and diversify CBOE Holdings’ product portfolio. However, intense competition and stricter regulations remain concerns for CBOE Holdings.”

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CBOE Holdings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of CBOE Holdings from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) traded up 0.35% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. 578,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. CBOE Holdings has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.62.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CBOE Holdings had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. CBOE Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBOE Holdings will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

In other CBOE Holdings news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $479,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,651.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CBOE Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,743,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,695,000 after buying an additional 199,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in CBOE Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,104,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,343,000 after buying an additional 114,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in CBOE Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,471,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,303,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBOE Holdings by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,457,000 after buying an additional 265,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBOE Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

