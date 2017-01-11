Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CATB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) traded down 2.95% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 84,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company’s market capitalization is $79.83 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.28) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/catabasis-pharmaceuticals-inc-catb-earns-outperform-rating-from-wedbush/1148213.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.