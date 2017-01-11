Capital One National Association Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Capital One National Association lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power Company by 14.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) traded up 1.71% on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 2,918,425 shares of the company were exchanged. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power Company from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

American Electric Power Company Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

