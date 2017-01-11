Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.31. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. raised their price target on Capital One Financial Corporation from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $75.00 price target on Capital One Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) to Post FY2016 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/capital-one-financial-corporation-cof-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-7-25-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts/1147326.html.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) opened at 88.98 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The company earned $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $135,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) to Post FY2016 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/capital-one-financial-corporation-cof-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-7-25-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts/1147326.html.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $2,129,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 873,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $67,772,853.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,809,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,122,212.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial Corporation

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.