Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 402,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) opened at 40.29 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, insider David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,186.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers. Its segments are regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The regulated electric utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

