Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $26,570,000 Position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,052 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $8,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 18.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 435,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) opened at 11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.48. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/capital-fund-management-s-a-has-26570000-position-in-itau-unibanco-banco-holding-sa-itub/1147719.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (Itau Unibanco Holding) is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It is engaged in banking activities, through its commercial, investment, real estate loan, finance and investment credit, and lease portfolios, including foreign exchange operations and other complementary activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.