Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $18,605,000 Stake in Celanese Corporation (CE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Celanese Corporation were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 448,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 139.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 420,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation during the second quarter valued at $3,005,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation by 49.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) opened at 81.33 on Wednesday. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Celanese Corporation had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Celanese Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Celanese Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Celanese Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Celanese Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

In related news, SVP Gjon N. Nivica, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $1,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Johnston sold 83,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $6,060,836.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company operates through four segments: Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties and Acetyl Intermediates. Its business involves processing chemical raw materials, such as methanol, carbon monoxide, ethylene and natural products, including wood pulp, into chemicals, thermoplastic polymers and other chemical-based products.

