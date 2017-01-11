Canaccord Genuity Trims The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Target Price to $36.00

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Advisory Board Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on The Advisory Board Company in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Advisory Board Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.
Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 35.30 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $1.42 billion. The Advisory Board Company has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.
The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm earned $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $64,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $31,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,206.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter worth about $182,000.
About The Advisory Board Company
The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.
