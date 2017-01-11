Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a report issued on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.10.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded down 1.95% during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 207,792 shares. The company’s market cap is $624.58 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

