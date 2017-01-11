Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMEC)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMEC) in a research note published on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMEC. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.45) price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 450 ($5.47) price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 430 ($5.23) to GBX 460 ($5.59) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 650 ($7.90) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 475.04 ($5.78).

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Company Profile

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

