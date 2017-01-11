Canaccord Genuity Lowers Killam Properties Inc (KMP.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Killam Properties Inc (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Killam Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Killam Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

Killam Properties Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), formerly Killam Properties Inc, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating and developing multi-family apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHCs). Its portfolio includes real estate assets located in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Alberta.

