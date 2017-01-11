Canaccord Genuity Boosts Petrofac Limited (PFC) Price Target to GBX 925

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 900 ($10.94) to GBX 925 ($11.25) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Petrofac Limited from GBX 1,050 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($12.16) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($12.95) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petrofac Limited in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,100 ($13.38) target price for the company. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.20) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Petrofac Limited to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 835 ($10.15) to GBX 800 ($9.73) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 988.67 ($12.02).

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) opened at 928.50 on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 635.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,016.09. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.16 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 846.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 827.34.

About Petrofac Limited

Petrofac Limited is an international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry. The Company designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities, delivered through a range of commercial models, enabling it to respond to the distinct needs of each client and enabling them to manage their assets across the oil and gas life cycle.

