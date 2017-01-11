Camden Property Trust (CPT) Upgraded at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Camden Property Trust to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) traded down 0.2110% on Thursday, hitting $82.5155. The stock had a trading volume of 54,110 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9023 and a beta of 0.40. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $69.76 and a 1-year high of $90.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 94.44%. The business earned $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post $8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,124 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $173,658.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis A. Levey sold 2,931 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $250,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,413,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,990,000 after buying an additional 327,510 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,557,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,011,000 after buying an additional 4,278,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,916,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,311,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,072,000 after buying an additional 1,697,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,968,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,356,000 after buying an additional 185,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The Company operates in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities segment.

