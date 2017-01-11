Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) traded down 2.01% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 361,269 shares. Callaway Golf Company has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.39 million. Callaway Golf Company had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Callaway Golf Company’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf Company during the third quarter worth about $30,767,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company during the third quarter valued at $9,938,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 355.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 893,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 696,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,985,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after buying an additional 574,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 52.5% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,344,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 463,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of the Company’s trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

