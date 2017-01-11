California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10,677,000 Position in Toro Company (The) (TTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) by 101.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toro Company (The) were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 74.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 85.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Toro Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $4,241,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Toro Company (The) by 134.6% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. 60,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.48. Toro Company has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Toro Company (The) had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro Company will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Toro Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Toro Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Longbow Research cut shares of Toro Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In other news, Director Robert C. Buhrmaster sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,168,248.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,748.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,142,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company (The) Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through three segments: Professional, Residential and Distribution.

